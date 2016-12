COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Say goodbye to traditional Christmas lights and inflatable Santas because laser lights are catching some eyes this holiday season.

Imagine not having to climb a ladder to string the lights along the roof and instead simply running an extension cord through your yard and plugging it in.

Cathy Leavitt, a laser light user said, “My husband didn’t want to put up the other lights I didn’t want my husband in the hospital for Christmas.”

That’s why she and her husband opted for the laser lights and it seems they aren’t the only ones.

“We restock them pretty much once a week,” said Carl Poindexter, sales associate at Ace Hardware. “They leave pretty quickly.”

Ace Hardware on Circle carries the Star Shower laser lights which come with a couple different functions.

Poindexter said, “There’s a motion button on the back. As you click that button it will take two to three seconds to kick in and then it will allow the different colors to go through the motions and do different shaping.”

Or like the Leavitts, you can stick with the motionless ones which are still lasers projected onto the side of the house. Cathy says she got hers at Bed Bath and Beyond for about $30 each.

Ace Hardware on Circle has theirs on sale right now for $29.88; add about $10 to that for the ones with motion.

“We live on a street where a lot of houses are connected to the lights and they stopped right at our house and so we knew we had to do something,” said Leavitt.

But some might say by avoiding the holiday light hassle, you’re cheating Christmas cheer but Leavitt says she’s fine with that.

“With the ease and everything and as busy as we are this time of year, it’s okay,” said Leavitt.