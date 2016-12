COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Getting Colorado Springs police officers equipped with nearly 500 new body cameras is taking a bit longer than expected, with full use likely not complete until February 2017.

Back in September, the department started outfitting officers with the body cams and said the remaining officers would be able to use them by this month.

As of last Friday, only 88 officers had the cameras.

FOX21 spoke with Lieutenant Howard Black Tuesday. He says there are a lot of moving parts, and the department is comfortable with how the process is going.

“It would be totally inappropriate to just dump 500 cameras into a totally new technology,” said Black.

He says the biggest challenge is incorporating the cameras into the officers’ work flow.