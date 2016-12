Related Coverage Students learn the science behind gardening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s plenty of garden work to do before spring.

“Even though we don’t have a heated greenhouse, we can actually grow a lot of the cool season plants like lettuce, and beets, and charred in the greenhouse, even during the winter,” said Scott Wilson, master gardener at the Galileo School of Math and Science.

Special education students at the Galileo School of Math and Science have been prepping the greenhouse, cleaning off dead plants and adding amendments to the soil.

“The students that are working in the garden right now have a real great sense of fulfillment because they can actually see what happens when they put the seeds in the ground and then they actually taste what they’ve grown,” Wilson said.

“They need soil, and water, and sunlight,” said Jazmin Montgomery, an 8th grader.

Another class also works on designing the garden.

“I put the bench there because I feel like gardens are to relax in and personally, I like furniture to relax on,” said Azure Jasper, a 6th grader.

The school recently won the Environmental Stewardship award from the Palmer Land Trust, showcasing the students’ success in the garden.

“They only give one award like this each year, and we’re really the first school in District 11 and I think El Paso County that’s ever won this award,” Wilson said.

All the food grown in the garden goes to the Galileo kitchen, D-11, and to the farmers market to supplement their fundraising efforts.