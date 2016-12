COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is informing the public of a business scam involving a company claiming to work with them.

CSFD says Firehouse Promotions, Inc. claims to be working with them by selling business advertising space on magnetic community contact boards.

The company also claims that CSFD will be distributing the contact boards throughout the community, according to CSFD officials.

CSFD wants to remind citizens that they do not endorse this company nor have they been contacted to discuss their involvement.

If you have any questions regarding CSFD’s involvement with any endorsement or donation solicitation, contact CSFD at 719-385-5950.