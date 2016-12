Related Coverage Detectives need your help in the continuing Daryl Ritz murder investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs firefighters honored one of their own Tuesday with a charity toy drive in his honor.

Daryl Ritz was killed this year and always had a heart for children, participating actively in charities for burn victims and raising nearly $20 million over two decades.

In 2010, he organized a local toy drive collecting donations from other firefighters and donating them to local charities.

In Ritz’s memory Tuesday, toys donated from CSFD were handed out to children at UC Health Memorial as part of the inaugural Daryl Ritz Memorial Toy Drive.

Firefighter Terry Murphy, who worked alongside Ritz for three years, says he misses his friend.

“He was just a great guy to work with, a great family man, a great firefighter, a great driver and he loved kids and would do anything for them,” he said.

Murphy said he plans to continue the tradition for years to come.