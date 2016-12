COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city is looking back at the progress that was made in 2016 – on city streets.

The city says crews paved over 200 new lane miles and filled over 64,000 pot holes thanks to voter-approved Ballot Measure 2C.

Money from the general fund and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority also helped purchase 8 new street sweepers and complete nearly 700 lane miles of routine maintenance.

Corey Farkas, the streets division manager, called 2016 a “banner year” for maintenance in the city.