COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local nonprofit just received a very generous Christmas gift.

Ecumenical Social Ministries received a $10,000 check from an anonymous donor Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs nonprofit, which provides services each year to low-income families and homeless people in the downtown area, said the check came in a red envelope with the following letter:

You may not know me, but I know you – and I’m aware of the good work you do. Please accept this check, no strings attached, to move the needle on your stated task. These special funds are yours to spend… for you from me, your Mystery Friend. Please accept my gift and let me know, how it is you spend this dough! #ItsGoodToGive #COSMysteryFriend”

ESM responded to the generous donation with the following statement posted on their Facebook page:

Thank you to our Mystery Friend!! ESM just received a red envelope today that included an anonymous check for $10,000!!!! This donation will truly make a huge difference in the lives of the Colorado Springs community members we serve. #ItsGoodToGive#COSMysteryFriend”