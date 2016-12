COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Remember the old saying “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, but teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”?

Yobel International, a local non-profit organization, takes it even one step further by bringing business training to developing countries around the world.

“We then teach that person to market and sell their fish appropriately to then where they feed their family and their village for a lifetime,” said Andy Hackett, a member on the Board of Directors for Yobel International.

In the past four years alone, Yobel International has brought business training to over 800 families across the globe and helped countless more.

“Out of those families at least 60 percent have started their own business,” said Hackett.

“As we empower those at the very bottom of the pyramid they’re so excited to share this knowledge with their friends and their family and their neighbors that they typically share the training and things they have learned with another 16 individuals, in addition to those that they then hire in their new businesses,” said Lauren DeSutter, Operations Manager.

The training is designed so individuals can be successful, regardless of their education level, and encourages people to develop their unique skills.

“We really empower people to ask the questions about what their communities need and what they’re gifted at, rather than telling them what kind of business they should start,” said DeSutter.

Hackett said the average new business owner they help increases their income by about 40 percent – a life-changing amount.

“They no longer have to depend on the government wherever they are, they no longer have to scrape by and choose which kid gets to go to school, which kid gets two meals that day,” said Hackett.

Because of the success of their international program, Yobel International is now working on a domestic curriculum to address poverty here in the United States.

They hope to have a pilot program complete and up and running by spring 2017.

