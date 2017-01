Related Coverage Closings & Delays

A very windy start to the work and school week. Watch for more damaging wind Monday afternoon. Snow showers for the western half of the state.

High wind warnings are posted for the I-25 corridor though this afternoon. Wind gusts from 60-80 mph will be possible.

The strong westerly and downsloping or chinook wind will warm us up into the 50s and 60s.

Cooler temps Tuesday with breezy to windy conditions once again.

Warmer and windy Wednesday with temps well above average.

Our next winter storm moves in Thursday afternoon and Friday with some snow showers possible and much colder temps.

Follow all of the weather in your neighborhood with the FOX21 WX app.

